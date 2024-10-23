News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces New Dividend

October 23, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0142 per fully paid ordinary unit. The ex-dividend date is set for October 30, 2024, with the record date on October 31, 2024, and payment scheduled for November 8, 2024. This announcement is significant for investors keeping an eye on dividend-paying stocks.

