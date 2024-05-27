Gryphon Capital Halts Trading Ahead of Capital Raise

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a capital raising initiative. The halt is to ensure the capital raising proceeds smoothly and will last until the announcement is made or trading resumes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company asserts there are no undisclosed reasons for the halt and anticipates resuming trade post the capital raising announcement.

For further insights into AU:GCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.