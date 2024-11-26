Gryphon Capital Expands Market Reach with Successful Capital Raise

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX: GCI) successfully completed a capital raise, reaching A$167.78 million, expanding its market capitalisation to approximately A$850 million. This accomplishment will allow GCI to enhance its participation in the RMBS/ABS market, diversify its portfolio, and increase liquidity for unitholders. Amid strong global investor demand and favorable market conditions, Gryphon’s strategic objectives of sustainable income, high risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation are well poised for achievement.
