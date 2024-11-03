News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Expands Market Offering with New Securities

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced the quotation of 32,004,612 fully paid ordinary units, marking a significant development for investors tracking its market activities. This move is anticipated to attract interest from those focused on expanding their investment portfolios within the securities market. The announcement, made on November 4, 2024, highlights Gryphon’s ongoing strategy to enhance its market presence.

