Gryphon Capital Confirms Dividend Distribution Update

December 01, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has updated its previous announcement to confirm the actual dividend distribution amount for its fully paid ordinary units. The distribution, relating to the financial period ending November 30, 2024, underscores the trust’s commitment to providing accurate and timely information to its investors. This update is significant for investors tracking dividend yields and income stability.

