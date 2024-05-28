News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Completes Early Unit Placement

May 28, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has successfully completed an early wholesale placement, issuing 24.9 million new units at $2.00 each, with trading expected to resume promptly. The funds will be invested according to the Trust’s existing strategy without affecting the target return. Additionally, an Interest Purchase Plan for eligible Australian and New Zealand unitholders is under consideration.

