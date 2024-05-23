News & Insights

Gryphon Capital Boasts Strong Monthly Yield

May 23, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX: GCI) announces a strong performance with a 1.46 cents per unit distribution for April, translating to an impressive 9.21% annualised yield. The Trust aims to provide sustainable, monthly income with a target return exceeding the RBA Cash Rate by 3.50% p.a., investing primarily in the Australian Securitisation market. Despite not participating in new April issues, Gryphon’s dynamic investment strategy and recent capital raise have allowed for timely investment opportunities in line with their objectives of high risk-adjusted return and capital preservation.

For further insights into AU:GCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

