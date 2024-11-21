Gryphon Capital Announces Upcoming Dividend Distribution

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0134 per ordinary unit, with the ex-date set for November 28, 2024, and payment to be made on December 9, 2024. Investors holding shares by the record date, November 29, 2024, will be eligible for this distribution. This announcement is likely to interest retail investors looking for consistent income from their investments.

For further insights into AU:GCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.