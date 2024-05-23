Gryphon Capital Announces New Unit Distribution

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (AU:GCI) has released an update.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has announced a new distribution for its ordinary unit holders, with a payment of AUD 0.0149 per unit scheduled for June 11, 2024. Investors should note the important dates: units will trade ex-dividend on May 30, with the record date set for May 31. This distribution relates to the financial period ending May 31, 2024, highlighting the trust’s commitment to regular income for its investors.

