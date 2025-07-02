$GRYP stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRYP stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,249,977 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GRYP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GRYP stock page:
$GRYP Insider Trading Activity
$GRYP insiders have traded $GRYP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRYP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL GEORGE TOLHURST has made 1 purchase buying 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761 and 3 sales selling 2,784,829 shares for an estimated $3,924,069.
- BRITTANY KAISER has made 1 purchase buying 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761 and 1 sale selling 604,581 shares for an estimated $211,603.
- PETER ERIC GALLIE (Senior Vice President) purchased 145,236 shares for an estimated $56,642
- HEATHER COX purchased 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761
- STEVEN D. GUTTERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 77,459 shares for an estimated $30,209
- JESSICA BILLINGSLEY purchased 48,412 shares for an estimated $18,880
- DEMETRIOS VAIOPOULOS purchased 48,412 shares for an estimated $18,880
- SIMEON SALZMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 19,365 shares for an estimated $7,552
$GRYP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GRYP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MURCHINSON LTD. added 1,756,649 shares (+271.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,630
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 543,978 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,476
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 390,724 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,423
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 157,228 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,728
- UBS GROUP AG added 150,256 shares (+385.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,543
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 133,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,665
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 57,342 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,748
