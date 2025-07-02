$GRYP stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRYP stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,249,977 of trading volume.

$GRYP Insider Trading Activity

$GRYP insiders have traded $GRYP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRYP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL GEORGE TOLHURST has made 1 purchase buying 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761 and 3 sales selling 2,784,829 shares for an estimated $3,924,069 .

and 3 sales selling 2,784,829 shares for an estimated . BRITTANY KAISER has made 1 purchase buying 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761 and 1 sale selling 604,581 shares for an estimated $211,603 .

and 1 sale selling 604,581 shares for an estimated . PETER ERIC GALLIE (Senior Vice President) purchased 145,236 shares for an estimated $56,642

HEATHER COX purchased 96,824 shares for an estimated $37,761

STEVEN D. GUTTERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 77,459 shares for an estimated $30,209

JESSICA BILLINGSLEY purchased 48,412 shares for an estimated $18,880

DEMETRIOS VAIOPOULOS purchased 48,412 shares for an estimated $18,880

SIMEON SALZMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 19,365 shares for an estimated $7,552

$GRYP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GRYP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

