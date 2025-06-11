GRWG Inks Distribution Agreement With V1 Solutions to Expand Globally

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG announced that it inked a distribution agreement with V1 Solutions to handle sales and marketing of its proprietary products across the European Union. This move is in sync with GrowGeneration’s international expansion strategy. The company also announced that it would now distribute its proprietary products in Costa Rica, marking its entry into the Central American market.



Costa Rica's solid growing conditions and favorable export infrastructure make it an attractive market for expansion in Central America.

Details of GRWG’s Deal With V1 Solutions

V1 Solutions is a Macedonia-based company that has formed strategic relationships with commercial cultivators across the European region. The partnership will allow GrowGeneration to tap into the European Union's growing demand for advanced cultivation products that meet regulatory standards.



GrowGeneration is targeting a range of markets with significant potential for growth, including Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Greece.



With the help of V1 Solutions, GRWG will supply commercial cultivators, garden centers and licensed operators in these countries with its proprietary products designed by growers for growers. These proprietary products include Drip Hydro, Char Coir, Ion Lighting, Power Si and The Harvest Company.

GrowGeneration’s Focus on Growth

GRWG is focused on expanding its footprint in Eastern Europe and Latin America as part of its international expansion activity. It aims to partner with local players and educate customers about the product in fast-growing regions.



With a solid international sales framework, regulatory knowledge and robust distribution channels, the company is well-equipped to seize the growing cannabis cultivation market in regions with evolving legalization.

GRWG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 48% compared with the industry’s 11.9% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

