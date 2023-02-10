Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U. Cuts Stake in Ferroglobe (GSM)

Fintel reports that Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.92MM shares of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM). This represents 43.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 91.13MM shares and 48.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.06% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferroglobe is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 175.06% from its latest reported closing price of $4.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ferroglobe is $1,936MM, a decrease of 28.80%. The projected annual EPS is $0.86, a decrease of 66.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferroglobe. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSM is 0.23%, a decrease of 25.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 87,773K shares. The put/call ratio of GSM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 7,633K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,438K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 6,194K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,460K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,402K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,081K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,817K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSM by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Ferroglobe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London.

