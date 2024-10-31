Grupo TMM’s Revenue Soars with Strategic Maritime Growth

Grupo Tmm SA (GTMAY) has released an update.

Grupo TMM reported a remarkable 77% increase in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by its thriving maritime business and strategic expansion. The company saw its operating income surge to $67.3 million, highlighting its successful fleet operations and infrastructure projects. With the addition of Francisco Estrada as COO, Grupo TMM aims to further enhance its logistics services and sustain growth.

