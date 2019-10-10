Grupo Televisa (TV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (Symbol: TV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.24, changing hands as high as $10.25 per share. Grupo Televisa SAB shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.42 per share, with $16.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.24.

