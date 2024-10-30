Grupo Televisa Sees Revenue Dip but Profits Rise

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) has released an update.

Grupo Televisa reported a 6.4% decline in revenues for Q3 2024, amounting to Ps.15,362.8 million, primarily due to a 13.2% revenue drop at its Sky division. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved a net income of Ps.666.5 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of Ps.918.5 million in the same quarter last year, driven by increases in operating income and share of income from associates.

