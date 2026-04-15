Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (TV) Price Target Increased by 44.56% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TV) has been revised to $4.93 / share. This is an increase of 44.56% from the prior estimate of $3.41 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.90 to a high of $16.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.92% from the latest reported closing price of $2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 24.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TV is 0.05%, an increase of 60.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.36% to 135,435K shares. The put/call ratio of TV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,427K shares , representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 38.07% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 21,819K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,118K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 28.55% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 20,897K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,922K shares , representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 13,484K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares , representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 7,704K shares.

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