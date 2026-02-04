Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (TV) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 3.39

The average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TV) has been revised to $3.39 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of $3.05 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.05 to a high of $4.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from the latest reported closing price of $3.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TV is 0.13%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 262,076K shares. The put/call ratio of TV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 64,209K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,427K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,059K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 18,922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 18,118K shares. No change in the last quarter.

