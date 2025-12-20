Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt (GRPFF) Price Target Decreased by 14.16% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt (OTCPK:GRPFF) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is a decrease of 14.16% from the prior estimate of $0.79 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.41 to a high of $1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPFF is 0.03%, an increase of 41.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 4,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,063K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,867K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPFF by 38.96% over the last quarter.

IPKW - Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF holds 688K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPFF by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.