Stocks
GRPFF

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt (GRPFF) Price Target Decreased by 14.16% to 0.68

December 20, 2025 — 09:31 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt (OTCPK:GRPFF) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is a decrease of 14.16% from the prior estimate of $0.79 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.41 to a high of $1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPFF is 0.03%, an increase of 41.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 4,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,063K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,867K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPFF by 38.96% over the last quarter.

IPKW - Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF holds 688K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPFF by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt/Equity Composite Units-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt/Equity Composite Units-> See our take on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Debt/Equity Composite Units Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRPFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.