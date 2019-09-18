Grupo Televisa SAB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (Symbol: TV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.49, changing hands as high as $10.57 per share. Grupo Televisa SAB shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.42 per share, with $19.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.