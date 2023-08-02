Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (TV) Price Target Increased by 5.87% to 9.37

The average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (NYSE:TV) has been revised to 9.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.87% from the prior estimate of 8.85 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.05 to a high of 15.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.37% from the latest reported closing price of 5.31 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 12.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TV is 0.28%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 300,141K shares. The put/call ratio of TV is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dodge & Cox holds 65,013K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 15.56% over the last quarter.
DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,381K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Fpr Partners holds 31,956K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Discovery Capital Management holds 12,415K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares, representing an increase of 67.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 177.77% over the last quarter.
Alua Capital Management holds 10,508K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 30.43% over the last quarter.
Grupo Televisa SAB Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Grupo Televisa is a Mexican multimedia mass media company. A major Latin American mass media corporation, it often presents itself as the largest producer of Spanish-language content.
