Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (TV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.10 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TV is 0.27%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.77% to 310,379K shares. The put/call ratio of TV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III is 9.30. The forecasts range from a low of 5.65 to a high of $14.10. The average price target represents an increase of 87.89% from its latest reported closing price of 4.95.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III is 79,998MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 65,013K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 15.56% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,381K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 31,956K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 12,415K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares, representing an increase of 67.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 177.77% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 10,508K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Televisa is a Mexican multimedia mass media company. A major Latin American mass media corporation, it often presents itself as the largest producer of Spanish-language content.

