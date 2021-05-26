Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TV was $12.59, representing a -9.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 149.31% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

TV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). TV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports TV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 842.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

