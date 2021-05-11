Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUPV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -56.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUPV was $1.77, representing a -51.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.68 and a 15.69% increase over the 52 week low of $1.53.

SUPV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). SUPV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SUPV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.18%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUPV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

