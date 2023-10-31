Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR (SUPV) Price Target Increased by 46.37% to 1.44

The average one-year price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been revised to 1.44 / share. This is an increase of 46.37% from the prior estimate of 0.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.24 to a high of 1.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPV is 0.07%, an increase of 29.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.28% to 4,150K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPV is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,471K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 7.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 377K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 142.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 372K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 307K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 97.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 6,748.32% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 263K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 48.36% over the last quarter.

