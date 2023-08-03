Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR (SUPV) Price Target Decreased by 8.29% to 1.48

The average one-year price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been revised to 1.48 / share. This is an decrease of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 1.61 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 2.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.45% from the latest reported closing price of 3.17 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPV is 0.05%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.44% to 3,235K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPV is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,521K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 24.50% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 384K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 89.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 852.32% over the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 260K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 75.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 219.24% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 217K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 183K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 39.72% over the last quarter.
