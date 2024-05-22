Grupo Supervielle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) has released an update.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., an Argentinian financial services company, has reported the repurchase of 100,000 Class B common shares on May 21, 2024, as part of its Share Acquisition Program announced previously. The shares were traded through Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos for a total amount of AR$ 174,107,239.20. This strategic move demonstrates Grupo Supervielle’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into SUPV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.