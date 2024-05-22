News & Insights

Grupo Supervielle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

May 22, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) has released an update.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., an Argentinian financial services company, has reported the repurchase of 100,000 Class B common shares on May 21, 2024, as part of its Share Acquisition Program announced previously. The shares were traded through Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos for a total amount of AR$ 174,107,239.20. This strategic move demonstrates Grupo Supervielle’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

