Grupo Supervielle Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUPV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grupo Supervielle SA (Symbol: SUPV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.37, changing hands as low as $12.21 per share. Grupo Supervielle SA shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUPV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUPV's low point in its 52 week range is $5 per share, with $19.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.