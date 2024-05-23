Grupo Supervielle Announces Share Buyback Execution

Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) has released an update.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., an Argentina-based financial services group, has reported the repurchase of 21,000 of its Class B common shares on May 22, 2024, as part of its Share Acquisition Program announced earlier in April. The transaction took place through Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos and amounted to a total of AR$ 37,006,342.10. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s equity structure and delivering value to its shareholders.

