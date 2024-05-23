News & Insights

Stocks

Grupo Supervielle Announces Share Buyback Execution

May 23, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) has released an update.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., an Argentina-based financial services group, has reported the repurchase of 21,000 of its Class B common shares on May 22, 2024, as part of its Share Acquisition Program announced earlier in April. The transaction took place through Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos and amounted to a total of AR$ 37,006,342.10. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s equity structure and delivering value to its shareholders.

For further insights into SUPV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUPV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.