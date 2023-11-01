Grupo SBF (SBFG3) Price Target Decreased by 9.51% to 15.16

The average one-year price target for Grupo SBF (SBFG3) has been revised to 15.16 / share. This is an decrease of 9.51% from the prior estimate of 16.75 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.24% from the latest reported closing price of 7.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo SBF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFG3 is 0.11%, an increase of 52.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.29% to 13,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,366K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,428K shares, representing a decrease of 213.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 40.60% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 92.69% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,293K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,286K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 32.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,242K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

