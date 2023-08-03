Grupo SBF (SBFG3) Price Target Decreased by 5.33% to 22.16

The average one-year price target for Grupo SBF (SBFG3) has been revised to 22.16 / share. This is an decrease of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 23.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo SBF. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFG3 is 0.07%, a decrease of 60.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 17,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,428K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 35.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,293K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,283K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,242K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

