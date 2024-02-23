Grupo SBF (BOVESPA:SBFG3) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 16.54

The average one-year price target for Grupo SBF (BOVESPA:SBFG3) has been revised to 16.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 15.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.52 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.20% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo SBF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFG3 is 0.13%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.34% to 19,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 5,756K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 164.88% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,366K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,428K shares, representing a decrease of 213.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 40.60% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2,147K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,293K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,283K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBFG3 by 52.12% over the last quarter.

