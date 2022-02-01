Grupo Mexico's Q4 net profit falls 28% to $901 mln
Adds details, share closing price
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX reported on Tuesday a 28% drop in quarterly earnings, citing lower demand and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, Mexico's top copper miner, reported annual revenues of $14.78 billion and a net profit of $3.87 billion.
In its quarterly report, Grupo Mexico said the company planned to spend $2.27 billion in 2022, a 67% rise from 2021.
After the results, Grupo Mexico's shares closed at 89.93 pesos, a 1.4% rise from the previous day.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres, Writing by Valentine Hilare; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Sandra Maler)
