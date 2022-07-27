Grupo Mexico's Q2 net profit falls 40.5% amid sales drop and higher costs

Adds details from the results

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico on Wednesday reported a 40.5% drop in its second-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by lower sales and higher costs, according to a company filing.

Grupo Mexico's second-quarter net profit was $611 million, down from the $1.03 billion from the year-ago period.

The Mexican firm is one of the world's largest copper producers and a major Mexican rail operator.

Revenue for the period fell to $3.2 billion from $3.9 billion the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter slid to $1.4 billion, a 41.2% drop year-on-year, and missing the Refinitiv estimate of $2.04 billion.

Grupo Mexico's transportation division may have also experienced a setback earlier this month, with local media reporting that the company's high-profile construction contract with the national tourism fund has been terminated.

