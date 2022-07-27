US Markets

Grupo Mexico's Q2 net profit falls 40.5% amid sales drop and higher costs

Contributor
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Mexico

Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico on Wednesday reported a 40.5% drop in its second-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by lower sales and higher costs, according to a company filing.

Adds details from the results

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico on Wednesday reported a 40.5% drop in its second-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by lower sales and higher costs, according to a company filing.

Grupo Mexico's second-quarter net profit was $611 million, down from the $1.03 billion from the year-ago period.

The Mexican firm is one of the world's largest copper producers and a major Mexican rail operator.

Revenue for the period fell to $3.2 billion from $3.9 billion the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter slid to $1.4 billion, a 41.2% drop year-on-year, and missing the Refinitiv estimate of $2.04 billion.

Grupo Mexico's transportation division may have also experienced a setback earlier this month, with local media reporting that the company's high-profile construction contract with the national tourism fund has been terminated.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; editing by David Evans)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular