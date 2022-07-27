Grupo Mexico's Q2 net profit falls 40.5%

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport company Grupo Mexico on Wednesday posted a 40.5% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly profit stood at $611 million, down from $1.03 billion during the previous April to June period.

Revenues in the second quarter hit $3.2 billion, a 18.2% decline from the previous year.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

