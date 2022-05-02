US Markets
Grupo Mexico's Q1 net profit falls 7.2% after Peru blockage

Kylie Madry Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico reported on Monday a 7.2% fall in quarterly earnings, citing a nearly two-month production halt at a mine in Peru due to a community blockage.

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX reported on Monday a 7.2% fall in quarterly earnings, citing a nearlytwo-month production halt at a mine in Peru due to a community blockage.

Copper production for the quarter dropped 9.9% year-over-year, Grupo Mexico said, largely due to its Peru business, listed separately as Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N as well as Southern Peru Copper Corp SPCCPI1.LM.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.1% to $2.2 billion, the company said in an accompanying release, above the Refinitiv forecast of $2.18 billion.

Mexico's top copper miner's revenues rose 9.6% to $3.76 billion, above the Refinitiv estimate of $3.68 billion.

The company also cited a "complicated local and global macroeconomic environment" and inflationary pressures" as difficulties, though it said it was "positioned to take advantage of upward cycles in metal prices."

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

