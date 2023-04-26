News & Insights

Grupo Mexico's net profit rises 8%, fueled by transport arm

April 26, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mining and transport conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX on Wednesday posted an 8% jump in its first-quarter net profit, propelled by its transport subsidiary even as its mining segment lost ground, hit by lower copper prices.

Grupo Mexico's net profit came in at $1.1 billion, the company said, fueled by "record" results in its transport arm and strong results from its infrastructure division.

Grupo Mexico, one of the world's largest copper miners with freight railroads across Mexico, United States, Peru and Spain, also reported revenues for January to March up 2.6% from a year earlier at $3.86 billion.

The transport division saw growth across the board, with revenue up 18.3%, lifting core earnings by 23.2%.

However, Grupo Mexico's mining division saw revenues slip 1.1% compared to the same period a year earlier, which the firm attributed primarily to lower copper prices.

The company also trimmed its 2023 investment plan to $1.76 billion, down from the $1.83 billion it had previously planned.

Grupo Mexico's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at $2.11 billion, down 4.5% but beating the $2.04 billion forecast by analysts in polled by Refinitiv.

