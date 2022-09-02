Grupo Mexico unit agrees to buy Planigrupo Latam -filing

Repeats to additional customers

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A unit of Mexican mining company Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX has agreed to buy Planigrupo Latam PLANI.MX for 14.20 pesos per share, the companies said on Friday.

The offer by Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos values the Mexican shopping mall company at around 4.7 billion Mexican pesos ($235.7 million), Grupo Mexico said in a statement.

($1 = 19.9440 Mexican pesos)

