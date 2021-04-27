Grupo Mexico swings to big profit in first quarter as copper prices jump

Adds metals prices, company background

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico registered a net profit of $1.097 billion in this year's first quarter, the company said on Tuesday, helped by a 50% surge in copper prices during the first three months of the year.

The company's billion dollar profit in the January-to-March period marked a sharp rebound from a nearly $370 million loss during the same period last year.

Total revenue during the first three months of this year reached $3.435 billion, up about 40% compared with the first quarter in 2020, the company said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

Copper prices rose by 50.2% during the quarter, while prices for silver and zinc also rose by double-digits, or by 55.8% and 28.9%, respectively.

Grupo Mexico, the country's third largest company by market capitalization, is the world's fifth-biggest copper producer as well as a major rail freight operator in Mexico.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

