Grupo Mexico starts gradual reduction of mining operations
MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico said on Friday it had started the gradual reduction of its mining operations to comply with government orders to suspend non-essential activities as part of efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.
