Grupo Mexico shares surge to new high on rising metal prices

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican mining company Grupo Mexico rose sharply on Monday to a new all-time high, driven by an increase in the price of metals, particularly copper, given greater demand for the commodity due to a global economic recovery.

Shares of the company GMEXICOB.MX, one of the largest copper producers in the world, rose 6.25% to 108.35 pesos, outperforming the local stock market.

