Grupo Mexico sees Peru copper output lifting on easing unrest

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX, one of the world's largest copper producers, on Friday said its production in major mining nation Peru should continue to recover as it predicted an easing of social protests there.

In anearnings calla day after the firm posted a 38% bump in its quarterly net profit, a top executive said he believed the government of President Dina Boluarte was moving to promote private investment and local communities were showing more interest in working with the firm.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producing nation, faced months of deadly protests and blockades along its key mining corridor after Boluarte's predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was ousted from office and arrested late last year. Protests resumed again last week.

"From our side, we are seeing new interest from communities in working with the company," said Raul Jacob, financial head of the firm's southern Peru division. "There has been significant improvement in Peru's social environment since the end of Castillo's mandate in December."

Peruvian copper output should recover as the social environment becomes more favorable, he added. Grupo Mexico said on Thursday that it aims to produce 1.048 million metric tons of copper this year, slightly above the 1.007 million tons produced last year.

