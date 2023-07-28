Grupo Mexico sees more peaceful environment around Peruvian copper mines

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX, one of the world's largest copper producers, on Friday said it believed that unrest in Peru, a major mining nation, was easing and that it was seeing more interest from local communities in working with the company.

In a call following its quarterly earnings, executives added that the appreciation of the Mexican peso was increasing labor costs, while costs for materials such as diesel and explosives had gone down.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

