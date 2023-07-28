News & Insights

Grupo Mexico sees more peaceful environment around Peruvian copper mines

Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

July 28, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX, one of the world's largest copper producers, on Friday said it believed that unrest in Peru, a major mining nation, was easing and that it was seeing more interest from local communities in working with the company.

In a call following its quarterly earnings, executives added that the appreciation of the Mexican peso was increasing labor costs, while costs for materials such as diesel and explosives had gone down.

