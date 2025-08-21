Is Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of 16 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMBXF's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GMBXF has returned 40.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 0.9% on average. This means that Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 48.3%.

Over the past three months, Marubeni Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.9% this year, meaning that GMBXF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Marubeni Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Marubeni Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

