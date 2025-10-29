Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) Price Target Increased by 10.27% to 8.35

The average one-year price target for Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GMBXF) has been revised to $8.35 / share. This is an increase of 10.27% from the prior estimate of $7.57 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.14 to a high of $10.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.26% from the latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMBXF is 0.81%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 792,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 106,915K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 86,212K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,411K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,853K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,144K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,446K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 0.62% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 37,571K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

