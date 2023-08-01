News & Insights

Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B (GMBXF) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 5.75

August 01, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B (OTC:GMBXF) has been revised to 5.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 5.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.22 to a high of 8.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMBXF is 0.69%, an increase of 15.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 870,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMBXF / Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B Shares Held by Institutions

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 264,992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,513K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 110,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,692K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 10.72% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 37,571K shares. No change in the last quarter.

