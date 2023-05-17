Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B (GMBXF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 109.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMBXF is 0.60%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 900,398K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B is 5.33. The forecasts range from a low of 4.21 to a high of $8.27. The average price target represents an increase of 45.59% from its latest reported closing price of 3.66.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Mexico S.A. - Class B is 14,120MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 279,513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284,733K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 110,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,941K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMBXF by 3.48% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 37,571K shares. No change in the last quarter.

