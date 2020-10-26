Grupo Mexico reports third-quarter net profit of $782 mln

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport company Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX on Monday reported a net profit of $782 million for the third quarter, up 132.7% from the year-earlier period.

The company's total sales nudged up 1.4% to $2.8 billion during the quarter.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler)

