Grupo Mexico reports third-quarter net profit of $782 mln

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport company Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX on Monday reported a net profit of $782 million for the third quarter, up 132.7% from the year-earlier period.

The company's total sales nudged up 1.4% to $2.8 billion during the quarter.

