Grupo Mexico posts profit boost on copper sales, transport unit

Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

July 27, 2023 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico, one of the world's largest copper producers, reported a 38% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday on boosted copper sales and solid results from its transportation unit.

Sales of the red metal, which make up the majority of the mining division's operations, rose nearly 13% from the year-ago quarter, with production up 9.2%.

The boost was despite copper prices dipping 11% from the same time last year to an average of $4.34 a pound, Grupo Mexico said.

Grupo Mexico's revenue during the April-to-June period rose almost 8% to $3.45 billion, also propped up by increased volumes moved by its transportation division, Grupo Mexico Transportes GMXT.MX.

