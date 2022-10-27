Grupo Mexico posts narrower third-quarter profit of $587 mln

Adds more details about results

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mining and transport conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX reported on Thursday a 30% drop in its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, affected by lower sales in its mining sector.

Quarterly profit for the company, which operates sprawling freight railroads in Mexico as well as major base metal mines across its home country plus the United States, Peru and Spain, totaled $587.26 million during the July to September period, the company said in a statement.

Revenues stood at $3.115 billion, down 14.6% from the year-ago period and missing a Refinitiv forecast of $3.186 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at $1.424 billion, down 34.7% from the previous year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Aida Palaez-Fernandez; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Christopher Cushing)

