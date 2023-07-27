News & Insights

Grupo Mexico posts 37.5% rise in Q2 net profit

July 27, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico, one of the world's largest copper producers, reported on Thursday a 37.5% rise in its second quarter net profit, reaching $840 million.

Grupo Mexico's revenue during the April-to-June period rose 7.8% to $3.45 billion.

