Grupo Mexico posts 37.5% rise in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico, one of the world's largest copper producers, reported on Thursday a 37.5% rise in its second quarter net profit, reaching $840 million.

Grupo Mexico's revenue during the April-to-June period rose 7.8% to $3.45 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.